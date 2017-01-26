Potash Corp. -5% following Q4 results weighed by weak fertilizer prices

Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) -5.2% premarket after posting weaker than expected Q4 earnings and a 22% Y/Y drop in revenues, hurt by declining fertilizer prices, and issuing below consensus guidance for FY 2017 earnings.

POT's Q4 sales volume rose 28% Y/Y but the average realized price for potash fell 34%, and average prices for nitrogen and phosphate related products also fell.

For 2017, POT sees EPS of $0.40-$0.60, excluding merger-related costs of $0.05, vs. $0.61 analyst consensus estimate, even as it expects potash sales volumes to rise to 8.7M-9.4M metric tons from 8.6M in 2016.

POT anticipates 2017 capex of ~$600M, lower than in 2016, as its multi-year expansion-related spending is now complete.

The company also says it determined that the carrying value of certain assets should be assessed for potential impairment.

POT says the regulatory review and integration processes related to the Agrium (NYSE:AGU) merger was advancing, and it continues to expect the deal to close in mid-2017.