Banc of California +4%; FBR says 100% upside in a sale

Hammered again this week after the CEO was fired and an SEC probe was disclosed, Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) could fetch $25-$30 per share in a sale, says FBR's Bob Ramsey, upgrading to Outperform from Market Perform.

That's against yesterday's close of $14.95 and a price of around $23 a few months ago before a blogger initially called attention to issues.

The bank's attractive markets, deposit base, growth opportunities, and "clean" credit should generate substantial buyer interest, says Ramsey.

If corporate governance changes don't narrow the discount to peers, a sale is likely.

