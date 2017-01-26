Radian +1.9% after topping estimates

Q4 adjusted pretax income of $140.2M or $0.41 per share vs. $124.1M and $0.34 earned one year ago.

Book value per share of $13.39 up 11% Y/Y. Yesterday's close was $18.45.

Net premiums earned of $233.6M up 3% Y/Y; New insurance written of $13.9B up 53%.

Total primary insurance in force at year-end of $183.5B vs. $175.6B a year earlier. 88% of that is business written after 2008; 58% is for loans with FICO scores above 740 (was 26% at the end of 2007).

Persistency of 76.7% down from 78.8% a year earlier.

Conference call at 10 ET

