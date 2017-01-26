Raytheon falls after Q4 miss

Income from continuing operations $544M, or $1.84 per share vs. $558M, or $1.85 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems -10%; Intelligence, Information and Services -1%; Missile Systems +1%; Space and Airborne Systems +2%. Forcepoint +8%.

Bookings fell 4% to $7.6B from the prior year period.

Backlog at the end of Q4 was $36.9B, compared to $34.7B a year earlier.

Repurchased 0.7M shares of common stock for $100M during the quarter.

Outlook for 2017: EPS from continuing operations to $7.20-$7.35, on sales of $24.8B-$25.3B.

RTN -2.6% premarket

Q4 results