JetBlue gains after earnings

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports operating income fell 10% to $296M in Q4 on revenue of $1.6B.

The airline's load factor improved 110 bps to 84.7%. Passenger revenue per available seat mile fell 1.7% to $0.1119.

On the cost side, JetBlue discloses that 25% of its fuel costs were hedged. The realized fuel price in the quarter was down 7% to $1.56 per gallon.

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects capacity to increase 4.5% to 6.5% in Q1 and 6.5% to 8.5% for the full year.

Previously: JetBlue Airways beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Jan. 26)