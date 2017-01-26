Kazakhstan, Shell-Eni consortium in talks over tax dispute

Kazakhstan's government agrees to continue talks about a tax dispute with the consortium of oil majors led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) despite beginning arbitration proceedings, the Energy Ministry says.

Kazakhstan had filed a $1.6B claim against the group developing the Karachaganak field, which contains 1.2B metric tons of oil and gas condensate and more than 1.35T cm of gas, making it one of the world's largest oil and gas deposits.

Shell and Eni each own 29.25% of the project and are joint operators, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) owns an 18% stake, Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) has 13.5%, and state-owned KazMunayGaz owns 10%.