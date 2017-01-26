SL Green sells stake partial stake on One Vanderbilt

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) announces the sale of 27.6% of its interest in the One Vanderbilt development to the National Pension Service of Korea, and a 1.4% interest to Hines Interest LP. The two buyers have committed a minimum of $525M to the project.

One Vanderbilt (at Grand Central Station) will encompass an entire city block, with 1.7M square feet of office space across 58 floors. Construction is expected to be complete around 2020.

The company last night reported an inline Q4. Shares are flat premarket.