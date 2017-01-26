Baker Hughes posts first Q/Q revenue gain in two years

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) +0.5% premarket despite reporting a bigger than expected Q4 loss, as revenue rose sequentially for the first time in two years.

BHI says its 2.4% Q/Q revenue gain to $2.41B was due to increased activity in North America, better than expected seasonal year-end product sales, and pockets of growth internationally, mostly in the Middle East; revenue fell 29% from the year-ago quarter but still edged analyst expectations of $2.37B.

BHI says it expects onshore revenue in North America to increase during H1 2017 as customers ramp up drilling activity and pricing improves but limited by overcapacity; but BHI forecasts activity declines and continued pricing pressure in international markets, with more severe declines in offshore markets, particularly deepwater.

The regulatory review process in the pending merger with GE Oil & Gas is proceeding as planned, with a mid-2017 close expected, Chairman/CEO Martin Craighead says.