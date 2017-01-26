ServiceNow +6.65% premarket; strong Q4 2016, future estimates recorded

Results – revenue $391.7M (+37.1% Y/Y, $12.68M above estimates ), EPS $0.24 ( $0.01 above estimates ), billings $534.8M (+46% Y/Y), gross profit $298.2M (77% of revenues), income from operations $63.8M (17% of revenues), net income $42.4M, free cash flow $111.2M (29% of total revenues), total backlog and deferred revenue (at 2016 end) $2.8B (+51% Y/Y)

Segment revenues – Subscription $350.3M (+43% Y/Y), Professional services and other $41.4M (+1% Y/Y)

Segment billings – Subscription $483.9M (+52% Y/Y), Professional services and other (+6% Y/Y)

Segment gross profit – Subscription $291M (81% of segment revenues), Professional services and other $7.2M (18% of segment revenues)

Q1 2017 projections – total revenues $406M-$411M (+33% to +34% Y/Y; consensus $402.81M), Subscription revenues $366M-$370M (+37% to +38% Y/Y), Professional services and other revenues $40M-$41M (+4% to +7% Y/Y), total billings $490M-$495M (+30% to +31% Y/Y) Subscription billings $443M-$447M (+34% to +35% Y/Y), Professional services and other billings $47M-$48M (+4% to +6% Y/Y), operating margin 11%

FY 2017 projections – total revenues $1.820B-$1.850B (+31% to +33% Y/Y; consensus $1.8B), Subscription revenues $1.635B-$1.655B (+34% to +35% Y/Y), Professional services and other revenues $185M-$195M (+10% to +15% Y/Y), total billings $2.165B-$2.195B (+28% to +30% Y/Y), Subscription billings $1.970B-$1.990B (+30% to +32% Y/Y), Professional services and other billings $195M-$205M (+8% to +14% Y/Y), total gross margin77%, Subscription gross margin 84%, Professional services and other gross margin 20%, operating margin 16%, free cash flow margin 24%

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) chairman and CEO Frank Slootman: "We finished 2016 with strong momentum and our business is firing on all cylinders. Total revenues in 2016 grew 38% making ServiceNow the fastest growing enterprise software company with more than $1 billion in revenue."

