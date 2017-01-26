NYCB "stuck in holding pattern" - FBR

Potential sellers may not want to engage with New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) after the lengthy regulatory process and ultimately scuttled acquisition of Astoria Financial, says FBR's Bob Ramsey.

Absent some sort of regulatory reform from D.C., this leaves NYCB in a holding pattern at which it can't grow assets past the $50B point (at which it becomes a SIFI), and can't complete a large merger (which would take it way past $50B - the only way becoming a SIFI would make sense).

Ramsey rates NYCB an Underperform.

