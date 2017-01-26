Royal Caribbean higher after posting 2017 guidance

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) says a lower level of close-in pricing held back Q4 net yield to a 5.3% increase.

Passenger ticket revenue during the quarter fell 2% to $1.354B. Net cruise costs were level at $810M after backing out fuel costs.

Looking ahead, Royal Caribbean expects net yields of 3.3% to 5.3% for 2017 and net cruise costs per APCD flat to -1%. Capacity is seen increasing 1% in Q1 and falling 1.7% for the full year.

