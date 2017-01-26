Anglo American Q4 production rises broadly, except copper

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports broadly higher Q4 production across all divisions except copper, marked by a sharp drop at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile at the end of last year.

Anglo says it enjoyed operational improvements across its portfolio, but Los Bronces output was hurt as grade quality deteriorated, weather was bad and contractors carried out "illegal industrial action."

The strike at Los Bronces led to a 19% Y/Y decline in copper output to 146K metric tons, but the Q4 output of diamonds rose 10% Y/Y to 7.8M carats, and platinum production rose 2% to 610K oz.

Anglo says iron ore output from its Kumba rose 9% Y/Y to 11.9M tons, and production from Minas-Rio jumped 49% to 4.9M tons.