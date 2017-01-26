Trump doubles down on Mexico paying for the wall

The whiff of cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico on border security seen earlier in the week has been disrupted with comments from Mexico's president and now a new POTUS tweet.

"If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," tweets President Trump.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF is down 1.22% in premarket trading.

The peso was weakened against the U.S. dollar to reach 21.1344 after closing at 21.0700 last night.

Previously: Mexico's President may cancel Trump meeting (Jan. 26)

