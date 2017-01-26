Trump hits back at Mexican president

If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the Wall, tweets Donald Trump, it's probably a good idea to cancel an upcoming meeting between him and the Mexican president.

He takes note of the $60B trade deficit with Mexico and the "one-sided" NAFTA agreement.

Trump is responding to earlier stories suggesting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto - under plenty of political pressure back home - is considering canceling the meeting between the two leaders after Trump yesterday announced plans to get moving on the Wall, and his full intention that Mexico pay for it.

EWW -1.1% premarket

