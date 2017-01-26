Positive Lumivascular trial data stokes Avinger; shares ahead 35% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) jumps 35% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive clinical results from its VISION study assessing the safety and effectiveness of its Pantheris system to perform directional atherectomy (removing plaque from blood vessels). The study, which met all primary and secondary endpoints, supported the company's 510(k) application (and FDA clearance) in the U.S.

The data showed a 86% freedom from target lesion revascularization at month 12 and 82% freedom at month 24. There were no amputations through 24 months.

Improvement in measures of peripheral artery disease at the end of month 1 were maintained through month 24.

Only 9.6% (n=19/198) of patients received adjunctive drug coated balloon therapy and only 5.1% (n=10/198) received adjunctive stent therapy.

The Pantheris system's Lumivascular technology allows doctors to see the inside of the artery via an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography (OCT). Previously, they had to rely on X-rays and tactile feedback to guide their tools to treat complicated arterial disease.