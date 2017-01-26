Moneygram takes buyout offer from Ant Financial

Moneygram (NYSE:MGI) confirms it accepted a buyout offer from Ant Financial at $13.25 per share. The deal is valued at $880M.

The company says the deal will connect MoneyGram's money transfer network of 2.4B bank and mobile accounts and 350K physical locations with Ant Financial's global base of users.

MoneyGram will remain headquartered in Dallas after the merger.

"The acquisition of MoneyGram is a significant milestone in our mission to bring inclusive financial services to users around the world," says Ant CEO Eric Jing.

Ant Financial is an affiliate company of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

MGI +9.68% premarket to $13.03.

Source: Press Release