STMicroelectronics +5.5%; Q4 2016 commentary on newly-won program indicates H2 2017 revenue ramp

Q4 2016 results – revenue $1.86B (+11.4% Y/Y, in line), EPS $0.13 (non-U.S. GAAP $0.15; consensus $0.13), net earnings $112M, gross margin 37.5% (over guidance), operating margin before impairment and restructuring 8.25%, gross profit $698M, combined R&D and SG&A expense $570M (+$28M Q/Q), other income and expenses, net, recorded income of $25M (vs. $18M Q/Q), impairment and restructuring charges $24M (vs. $29M Q/Q), operating income $129M (vs. $90M Q/Q, $25M Y/Y), operating income and operating margin before impairment and restructuring charges $153M (vs. $119M Q/Q)

Q1 2017 projections – net revenue decline 2.4% Q/Q at midpoint (would represent 12.5% growth Y/Y at midpoint), gross margin 37% at midpoint

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) president and CEO Carlo Bozotti: "Based on market forecasts, a positive booking trend, and a strong point-of-sales performance at our distributors, we see the momentum of the second half of 2016 to continue entering 2017 . . . In order to support ST's innovative product portfolio and to fuel significant revenue growth in 2017 and beyond, particularly from new specialized technologies and products, we expect to invest approximately $1 billion to $1.1 billion in 2017. Specifically, the Company is investing in 300mm front-end manufacturing and in back-end assembly and test to support new products. In particular, we anticipate a newly won program to ramp with substantial revenues in the second half of 2017."

Regarding revenue ramp, speculation is on involvement with Apple's expected H2 2017 iPhone upgrade.

