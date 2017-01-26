Stocks set for flattish open amid earnings firehose

Stocks look to open little changed, a day after the three major indices closed at record highs; Dow and Nasdaq +0.1% , S&P flat.

Major European bourses are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei led the way with a +1.8% finish, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

Earnings results are coming in heavily, and most have disappointed, with Celgene, Caterpillar, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ford and Raytheon all trading lower in the pre-market.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower but are moving up in recent action; the benchmark 10-year yield is higher by 2 bps at 2.53%.

U.S. crude oil +0.9% at $53.23/bbl.

Still ahead: PMI services index flash, new home sales, leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing survey