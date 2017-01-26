Delcath to allow holders of convertible debt to temporarily lower conversion price to $0.32 until Feb. 1; shares ease 11%

In a regulatory filing, Delcath Systems (DCTH -11% ) discloses that it and the holders of more than 55% of the aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Convertible Notes due December 29, 2017 agreed to temporarily lower the conversation price to $0.32 until February 1. The original original price was 110% of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the three days immediately prior to the closing date.

The company says there may be a substantial number of common shares issued as a result. As of yesterday, there were 18,125,392 shares of common stock outstanding.