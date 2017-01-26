Opportunity for other card companies as CapOne exits Cabela's deal

Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) had a rough session yesterday after Capital One (NYSE:COF) said it doesn't expect regulatory approval for the two's card deal.

This could present opportunity for others, says the team at Stephens, which suggests Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and TD Bank (NYSE:TD) may have interest in the portfolio.

In Synchrony's case, says Stephens, a purchase at a 10% premium to assets would be 5-10% accretive to earnings.

For now, Bass Pro is likely to manage the portfolio in-house and put it up for sale yesterday.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Capital One down 1.8% following earnings miss (Jan. 24)