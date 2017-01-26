Airline stocks fly after early earnings reporters shine

Airline stocks are racing higher after JetBlue (JBLU +3.1%) and Southwest (LUV +6.7%) set the tone with strong earnings reports,
Southwest says it sees Q1 revenue per available seat mile to be flat to down 1% Y/Y, while JetBlue impressed with its Q4 profit mark.
A common refrain in the sector is that business bookings have improved since the election. There have also been some favorable reads on fares.
Sector movers include Spirit Airlines (SAVE +4.2%), American Airlines Group (AAL +3.2%), United Continental (UAL +2.9%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.1%).
The U.S Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is up 2.04%.
Previously: Southwest Airlines beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 26)
Previously: JetBlue leads first round of 2017 fare hikes (Jan. 18)
Now read: American Airlines: Value Remains »