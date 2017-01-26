Airline stocks fly after early earnings reporters shine

Airline stocks are racing higher after JetBlue (JBLU +3.1% ) and Southwest (LUV +6.7% ) set the tone with strong earnings reports,

Southwest says it sees Q1 revenue per available seat mile to be flat to down 1% Y/Y, while JetBlue impressed with its Q4 profit mark.

A common refrain in the sector is that business bookings have improved since the election. There have also been some favorable reads on fares.

Sector movers include Spirit Airlines (SAVE +4.2% ), American Airlines Group (AAL +3.2% ), United Continental (UAL +2.9% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.1% ).

The U.S Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is up 2.04% .

