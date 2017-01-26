Big run for homebuilders continues after Pulte results

This just in: The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) is higher by 8.5% in the opening weeks of 2017. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) - more heavily weighted to names related to homebuilding (think Home Depot) - is higher by 5.6% YTD.
The catalyst for today's 1% gain in ITB is an earnings beat from PulteGroup, which has that stock ahead by 5.6%.
Hovnanian (HOV +1.6%), Lennar (LEN +0.1%), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4%), KB Home (KBH +1.1%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.7%), Beazer Homes (BZH +1.1%)
Previously: D.R. Horton +2.6% after pleasing FQ1 results (Jan. 24)
