Big run for homebuilders continues after Pulte results

This just in: The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) is higher by 8.5% in the opening weeks of 2017. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) - more heavily weighted to names related to homebuilding (think Home Depot) - is higher by 5.6% YTD.

The catalyst for today's 1% gain in ITB is an earnings beat from PulteGroup, which has that stock ahead by 5.6% .

Hovnanian (HOV +1.6% ), Lennar (LEN +0.1% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4% ), KB Home (KBH +1.1% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.7% ), Beazer Homes (BZH +1.1% )

Previously: D.R. Horton +2.6% after pleasing FQ1 results (Jan. 24)