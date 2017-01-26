Qualcomm price targets broadly reduced

Notable recalculations following Qualcomm's Q1 2017 earnings (conference call transcript) – Morgan Stanley (from $65 to $60, Equal weight), RBC Capital Markets (from $70 to $60, Sector perform), BMO Capital Markets (from $67 to $60, Market perform), Instinet (from $70 to $65, Neutral).

More positive at this point are Mizuho Securities ($75, Buy), Cowen and Company (from $74 to $73, Outperform) and Susquehanna (from $82 to $70, Positive).

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) $54.10, -4.92% .

Recent developments under consideration – Apple files lawsuits against Qualcomm in Beijing (Jan. 25) / Qualcomm weighs countersuit against Apple (Jan. 24) / Qualcomm -14.2%; Apple suit elevates concern (Jan. 23) / Qualcomm disputes Apple's patent royalties charge (Jan. 23) / Qualcomm sued by Apple over patent royalty tactics (Jan. 20) / Qualcomm disputes FTC complaint (Jan. 17) / Qualcomm charged by FTC over anticompetitive sales and licensing tactics (Jan. 17)