More on Lear's Q4

Lear (LEA -1.4% ) reports sales rose slightly in Q4 after excluding the currency impact and commodity prices.

Segment sales: Seating: $3.6B (-2%, flat excluding the currency impact and commodity prices); E-Systems: $1.01B (flat, +2% excluding the currency impact and commodity prices).

Net sales in North America -8.8% to $1.8B; Europe and Africa -3% to $1.68B; Asia +8.8% to $1B; South America +60.3% to $167.4M.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 11%.

Adjusted segment earnings: Seating: $287M (+60 bps to 8.2%); E-Systems: $154M (+70 bps to 14.8%).

Core operating margin rate expanded 70 bps to 8.3%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: ~$19.5B; Core operating earnings: ~$1.6B; Tax rate: ~26%; Adjusted net income: ~$1.1B; Capex: $550M; Free cash flow: excess of $1B; D&A: $385M.