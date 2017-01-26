Dow Chemical rises after routing Q4 estimates; plastics sales rose 4% Y/Y

Dow Chemical (DOW +1.8% ) opens higher after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations, and CEO Andrew Liveris expresses confidence that its merger deal with DuPont would close successfully.

Excluding a one-time $1.1B charge to account for legal costs associated with defending against future asbestos claims, Dow's Q4 operating profit rose 6.5% in the quarter to $0.99/share, well above Wall Street consensus.

Q4 net sales, including the move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture, rose to $13.02B from $11.46B in the year-ago quarter, also beating estimates.

Dow says its Q4 sales in plastics, the company's largest segment, rose 4% Y/Y to $4.8B, sales in the infrastructure solutions segment jumped 41% to $2.4B, and performance material and chemical sales edged 1% higher to $2.4B.

Dow says it expects Q1 revenue of $12.25B-$13.25B, with modest improvement in agricultural sciences in H1 2017 vs. the year-ago period.

Earlier this week, Dow and DuPont won a 10-day extension in their bid to satisfy European Union concerns that their merger would hurt innovation, particularly the development of crop pesticides.