Swiss watch demand remains pressured

Swiss watch exports fell 4.6%, according to data from the Federal Customs Office in Switzerland.

Full-year shipments were down 9.9% as 2016 goes down as the worst year since 2009 for the industry.

Swiss Watch Federation analysis: "Several markets achieved significant growth in the last month of the year. Hong Kong was not one of them but its downturn was less severe than the annual average after a near-stable month of November. The United States achieved their best result for 2016 with sustained growth." (full report )