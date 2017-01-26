Post-earnings breakout for Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB +7.2% ) rallies after FQ1 earnings shine and a new buyback program from the company captures the attention of investors.

A hike in Spectrum's quarterlty dividend payout rate to $0.42/share from $0.38/share is also helping to boost sentiment.

Spectrum reported a gross margin rate of 37.1% in FQ1. Adjusted EBITDA improved 70 bps to 17.7% of sales.

"Hardware and Home Improvement delivered record results, the performance of global batteries and small appliances was excellent and, regionally, Europe, Latin America, Canada and Asia-Pacific reported solid organic adjusted EBITDA growth," notes CEO Andreas Rouve.

Spectrum trades at its highest level since the U.S. election.

