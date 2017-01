McClatchy (MNI +2% ) has tapped Craig Forman as its new president and chief executive.

He succeeds Patrick Talamantes in those roles. Forman has been on McClatchy's board for three years.

Forman -- a former executive at Yahoo and EarthLink who started his career as a reporter and bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal -- takes over as McClatchy works to find its way in a digital news environment. Profits have been falling despite digital investments over the past few years.