Homebuilders wiggle lower as new home sales tumble to end year

There's just the slightest hint of a pause in the big homebuilder rally after December new home sales unexpectedly fell 10.4% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 536K vs. the 593K pace expected.

On a year-over-year basis, December new home sales were lower by 11.7%.

Interest rates, of course, were rising sharply in the last couple of months of the year. There's was also the election and chatter about tax reform, including for the umpteenth time the elimination or scaling back of the mortgage interest deduction.

The 10-year Treasury yield is snoozing through today's weak print, still up two basis points on the session and close to its cycle high at 2.533%. TLT -0.2% , TBT +0.4%

The homebuilders were up strongly ahead of the number and have given back some gains since, with the ITB +0.5% .

