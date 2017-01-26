TransCanada to find out if shippers still behind Keystone XL

TransCanada (TRP -1.8% ) has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all would still support it, CEO Russ Girling says in his first public comments since Pres. Trump revived the project.

Girling says TRP is working furiously to prepare its application for the 1,179-mile pipeline from Alberta across the U.S. border to Nebraska, but analysts and traders say the fate of the C$8B pipeline is far from certain.

TRP may have lost some initial support from shippers during the arduous approval process since the pipeline was proposed nearly a decade ago, although Girling believes the project remains attractive for shippers, given that it will supply the popular U.S. Gulf Coast market.

"But we haven't engaged in direct conversation on that issue," the CEO says. "This wasn't in our planning horizon in the middle of last year, so we've only just re-engaged with our shippers again."