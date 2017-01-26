Ladenburg Thalmann sets Microvision at Buy, $4.50 target

Analyst Glenn Mattson: "In 2017, MVIS is poised to launch three new Laser Beam Scanning (LBS) engines which we believe will rapidly accelerate revenue growth. The engine launching at scale in 2Q:17 will be a smaller form factor allowing projection to be embedded into multiple objects including smartphone devices and smart home speaker systems. The second engine will be launched in 3Q:17 and will have motion detection embedded allowing for interaction as well. These engines will allow users to swipe, pinch and theoretically engage in multiple other ways such as press a “buy” button on a projected display. We believe these two drivers will increase revenue from a projected $12.5 million product run rate in 2016 to a $30 million product run rate in 2018. While this growth is impressive, should the company see large uptake by the early embedded pico projection products, the size of the end markets could increase."

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) $1.35, +7.13% .