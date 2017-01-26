Short sellers backing away from Big Pharma, but only slightly

Now that pro-business Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office, many, if not most, large cap stocks are rallying. Big Pharma is an exception, weighed down by slow growth and negative rhetoric from the Commander-in-Chief about high drug prices. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH -0.6% ), for example, is down over 7% this month.

Short sellers have backed off a bit, but only modestly, a clear signal that bearish views continue to dominate the Big Pharma landscape. Examples of recent changes in short interest:

Pfizer (PFE -0.1% ): 37.93M versus 44.49M in previous period.

Merck (MRK): 15.95M vs 17.31M.

Teva (TEVA): 19.98M vs 19.47M.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.4% ): 12.18M vs 12.53M.

Eli Lilly (LLY +0.4% ) 10.72M vs 10.76M.

Source: 24/7 Wall St.