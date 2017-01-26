Stanley Black & Decker sees positive 2017

Net earnings from continuing operations of $255.5M, or $1.71 per share vs. $265.5M, or $1.77 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Tools & Storage +6%; Security -1%; Industrial -5%.

"In 2017 we expect to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4%, and EPS of $6.85 to $7.05, up ~7% at the mid-point versus prior year, excluding the estimated earnings per share impacts of the aforementioned Newell Tools, Mechanical Security and Craftsman transactions," commented (SWK +1% ) CFO Donald Allan.

Q4 results