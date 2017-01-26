Matinas BioPharma +2.5% after 2017 outlook

Near-term events include top-line results from the Phase 1 study of MAT2501 in Q1, top-line results from the NIH-sponsored Phase 2a study of MAT2203 in immunocompromised patients in H1, top-line results from the Phase 2 study of MAT2203 in patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis in H1, and the start of a tolerability/PK study of MAT2203 in patients with a hematologic malignancy in H1.

There's also the expectation of uplisting to a national securities exchange this quarter.

Co-founder and President Jerome Jabbour says the recent warrant tender which raised $13.5M extends the company's cash runway well into 2018.

Source: Press Release