Northrop, Raytheon lower after cutting 2017 expectations

Northrop Grumman (NOC -2.4% ) and Raytheon (RTN -3.3% ) are sharply lower after delivering 2017 earnings forecasts below Wall Street consensus.

NOC says it expects EPS of $11.30-$11.60 for the year, compared to the $12.25 analyst consensus, and RTN sees full-year EPS of $7.20-$7.35, vs. $7.48 consensus.

Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel attributes NOC's disappointing guidance to expected margins that likely are the result of product mix and the company's effort to win additional work; 2017 capex is expected to total $900M, well above what some analysts had expected.

RTN's Q4 earnings fell short of expectations on weaker than expected sales, as the quarter included four fewer work days than the previous year, reducing sales by ~$100M/day.