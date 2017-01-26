AstraZeneca nabs six months' pediatric exclusivity in U.S. for asthma med Symbicort

The FDA grants six months of market exclusivity for AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.4% ) Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) for use in children ages six months to 12 years with asthma. The agency's action was based on a review of clinical trial data in the younger population and the company's written request for exclusivity as allowed under Section 505A of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Symbicort was approved in July 2006 to treat asthma in patients at least 12 years old. It is also indicated for the treatment of COPD in adults.