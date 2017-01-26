Dish Network -5.7% as consolidation chatter focuses on Verizon/Charter

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares have slid 5.7% in the wake of news that Verizon (VZ -1% ) may be exploring a combination with Charter Communications.

Dish has been frequently rumored as a potential hookup partner for Verizon; the spectrum economics work, as Dish is sitting on a hoard of wireless airwaves.

But any deal that soaks up Verizon's capital makes Dish's strategic prospects more limited. Citigroup's Michael Rollins said a Verizon/Dish deal would be less likely if Sprint and T-Mobile pursue a merger, as they might under a more deal-friendly Trump administration.