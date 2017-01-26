Caution abounds on Las Vegas Sands, long-term Japan wildcard?

Analysts and investors are chipping away at Las Vegas Sands (LVS -6.4% ) after some mixed results for Q4.

The casino operator saw revenue fall in three out of the four resorts it operates in Macau, blaming part of the slip on a low mass market hold percentage. The new Parisian helped the Macau segment report a year-over-year reveneu gain.

On the positive side, results from Las Vegas were a bright spot and the company is potentially set to fall into a large pile of cash if the sale of its 49% interest in Marina Bay Singapore retail mall is finalized.

Investment firms are being cautious with Las Vegas Sands due to market share concerns in Macau, several have trimmed EPS estimates and price targets.

While Wall Street remains focused on the one-year track, there's some intriguing news on the long-term time frame. Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson on the earnings call indicated that a Japan property could be part of the LVS plan.

'I’m optimistic, and people tell us we’re in the pole position in terms of getting the concessions," noted Adelson on Japan.

