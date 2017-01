The early rally in JetBlue (JBLU -2.2% ) has deflated after the company lowers its view on January revenue per available seat mile to a 8% to 9% drop.

Management says the weak month was an aberration, impacted partially by a winter storm. A positive RASM mark is expected for February.

