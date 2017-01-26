Brad Thomas talks REIT outlook at DIY Investing Summit

Asked by host Brian Bain about his biggest victory last year, Thomas mentions Core Energy (NYSE:CORR), which more than doubled. It was a small position though, and Thomas says it's the singles and doubles that add up to big gains. Realty Income (NYSE:O) - with a 4% dividend and 5% growth - fits on that score.

The new president is a big factor for 2017, and Thomas expects the Trump administration could extend the current real estate upcycle for five or more years, in part thanks to cabinet picks (Price at HHS, for example) which should ease the regulatory environment.

As for interest rates, Thomas thinks a series of rate hikes have already been baked into REIT prices, with Realty Income's 15% decline over the past six months an example. Rising rates could end up being a positive for net lease players though, as that lifts cap rates and makes acquisition deals more attractive.

He's not a fan of lodging or apartment REITs, but likes industrial players like STAG, noting the new administration's focus on keeping factory jobs from moving overseas.

As for which investments he has the highest hopes for, the first is Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), with a reasonable valuation, and a safe/increasing dividend. The complexity of the business model and regulation are negatives. The other is W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) - a net lease player like Realty Income. Potential negatives are its exposure outside of the U.S. and the troubled non-traded REIT sector, which makes up about 7% of the company's business.

ETFs: VNQ, IYR, DRN, RQI, URE, SCHH, ICF, RWR, SRS, RNP, RFI, JRS, KBWY, NRO, DRV, RIT, RIF

