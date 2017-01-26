TESARO spikes 8% on Sanofi interest

TESARO (TSRO +7.7% ) jumps on increased volume on rumors that Sanofi (SNY -0.3% ) is mulling a bid. Morgan Stanley is supposedly advising.

The company's lead product candidates are rolapitant IV for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and PARP inhibitor niraparib for ovarian and breast cancers.

A few weeks ago, TESARO received a CRL from FDA regarding its marketing application for rolapitant IV citing the need for more information showing the comparability of the drug product made at two third party manufacturing sites.

The company's U.S. marketing application for niraparib for certain types of epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer was submitted to the FDA in November 2016.