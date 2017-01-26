Craig-Hallum reissues STMicroelectronics at Buy, raises to $15 target

From $11 prior, analyst Anthony Stoss notes capital expenditures guided at approximately $1B-$1.1B for 2017, compared to approximately $607M in 2016, as a likely result of an indicated and thought to be Apple related, H2 2017 revenue ramp.

Considers STMicroelectronics set up favorably given expected substantial volume of Apple's forthcoming 2017 iPhone upgrade, and notes potential to increase present ToF content from around $2 ASP/phone to $4 ASP/phone should an additional sensor be utilized in support of 3D sensing and augmented reality capabilities.

Also notes belief of a Samsung Galaxy S8 win for ToF.

Increases 2017 revenue outlook to $7.845B (from $7.47B; consensus $7.33B) and EPS to $0.70 (from $0.63; consensus $0.53).

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) $12.88, +5.72% .

Earlier (January 26, 2017): STMicroelectronics +5.5%; Q4 2016 commentary on newly-won program indicates H2 2017 revenue ramp