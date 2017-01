U.S. stocks have trimmed back some of their early gains after running to fresh highs.

The S&P 500 Index ran past the 2,300 mark for the first time, before retreating back to 2,297.

The Nasdaq printed a new all-time high of 5,670, but is now flat on the day.

The Dow 30 is an even split with 15 components up and 15 down.

Earnings (Dow, Ford, Caterpillar, Comcast) are starting to steal some of the Trump headlines as investors get a first look at 2017 guidance for many companies.