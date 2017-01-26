Reuters: Australia's LNG projects face big delays, benefiting Cheniere, Exxon

Australia's plans for a huge increase in its production of liquefied natural gas are hurting from a series of production delays, as at least three of the country's major projects - Shell’s (RDS.A -1.2% ) Prelude floating LNG production vessel, the expansion of Chevron’s (CVX -0.6% ) Gorgon operation, and Inpex's Ichtys project - likely will not begin exporting until 2018 or even later, rather than 2017 as previously planned, Reuters reports.

Australia remains likely to become the world's top LNG exporter, dispatching ~85M metric tons/year by the end of the decade, up from 30.7M tons in 2015 and 45.1M in 2016, but the pace of growth is much slower than expected because of technical problems and cost overruns that have delayed plans to start or increase LNG exports from the projects, according to the report.

Neil Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at Alliance Bernstein, says "the returns of many of the projects are going to be low and probably lower than the cost of capital in the current oil price environment."