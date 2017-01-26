Only 50/50 chance Keystone XL pipeline will be built, consultant says

Despite Pres. Trump’s move to push ahead with TransCanada's (TRP -1.9% ) Keystone XL pipeline, there’s only a 50-50 chance the project will be built, says energy consultant Paul Michael Wihbey of Connect Global Strategies.

The importance of the pipeline has diminished greatly in recent years, as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are switching to process light Bakken crude and may not have capacity for the heavy oil Keystone would carry from Alberta, Wihbey says.

The project's rationale also would be hurt by any requirement that only U.S. goods and services are used for construction, or a border tax on energy exports, Wihbey says.

The consultant also offers strong words for Canada’s unwieldy method of approving pipelines and energy exports, calling it “a Third World system.”