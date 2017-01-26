EWE talks with Deutsche Telekom about teaming on rural broadband

German utility EWE is in talks to work with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY -0.4% ) as both aim to hook up hundreds of thousands of households to high-speed Internet.

EWE runs a telecoms business mostly active in rural northeastern Germany; DT has promised broadband for all German households, but will need local partners like EWE to reach deep into rural areas.

"We want to invest €1.2B ($1.3B) in the expansion of fiber-optic cables," says EWE CEO Matthias Brueckmann; he says his company is talking about a deal where Deutsche Telekom would pay to access its cables in areas where it doesn't have its own network.