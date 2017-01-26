Tesla is 'poster child' for Made in the U.S.A.

"Investors want to own the stock ahead of the Model 3 launch," says Baird's Ben Kallo. "Tesla is a poster child for Made in the USA, and the one thing that is a clear focus for Trump is creating manufacturing jobs."

Tesla is higher by 30% since the election, including a 40% run since Dec. 1. All of its cars are produced in the U.S., and it's partnered with Panasonic to produce solar cells and panels starting this summer in Buffalo.

Musk, of course, was one of a dozen CEOs who met with Trump on Monday. Word is, the Tesla chief pushed for a carbon emissions tax, but the idea received little interest from his fellow leaders, nor from the president.

While Musk didn't support Trump for president, he's still a businessman, and this week drew howls from the climate change crowd when he backed former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson for Sec. of State (Tillerson also is a fan of a carbon emissions tax).