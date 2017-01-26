Colonial Pipeline CEO Felt to retire, former AGL exec named interim boss

Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system, says CEO Tim Felt will retire at the end of the month, and former AGL Resources CEO John Somerhalder will take over as interim CEO effective Feb. 1.

The 5,500-mile pipeline transports gasoline, kerosene, home heating oil, diesel and national defense fuels from refineries along the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the southern and eastern U.S.

Colonial Pipeline is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.