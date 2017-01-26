Shell cannot be sued in London for Nigeria oil spills, High Court says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.2% ) cannot be sued in Britain over oil spills in Nigeria, the U.K.'s High Court rules, in a setback to attempts to hold U.K. multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad.

Villagers in the oil-producing Niger Delta in southern Nigeria had said they were affected by pollution and had sought to take action against Shell in London rather than its subsidiary in Nigeria, but the court ruled that Shell, as the parent company, does not have legal responsibility for its Nigerian subsidiary, which is jointly operated with the Nigerian government.

The law firm representing the villagers says it will appeal the ruling.