Grainger (GWW +0.8% ) continues its post-earnings upward swing.

Yesterday, Grainger noted that January sales are running behind last year's pace due in part to the timing of the New Year holiday. Q4 results came in ahead of expectations.

The company shook off one its bearish calls today when Deutsche Bank upgraded it to a Neutral from Sell.

Grainger is up 4% for the week.

